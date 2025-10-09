St Joseph’s jointly wins Seeds of Hope 2025 Competition

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School has made history by jointly winning the prestigious “Seeds of Hope 2025 Competition” with a school from the United Kingdom.

This international competition, organised by Unesco’s Associated Schools Network (ASPnet), aimed to inspire young people to create legacy projects that promote arts, culture, and environmental sustainability.

The school’s students showcased their artistic talents by creating stunning mural paintings that highlighted the importance of protecting biodiversity and combating climate change. These artworks were inspired by the City Council of Banjul’s initiatives to address the effects of climate change, demonstrating the students’ commitment to environmental sustainability.

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School is one of the 21 schools in The Gambia that are part of the ASPnet, a unesco network that fosters collaboration and innovation in education. The school’s participation in the competition is a testament to its dedication to promoting quality education and sustainable development.

“We are delighted to see St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School’s commitment to environmental sustainability and arts,” Mr Lamin Jarjou, National ASPnet Coordinator of Gambia National Commission for Unesco told The Standard.

He added that the achievement is a reflection of the school’s active membership in the Unesco associated network of schools in the country.

The competition’s theme emphasises the importance of protecting biodiversity and promoting sustainable development.

Mr Jarjou noted, “Let’s encourage greening the environment.”

“This achievement serves as a motivation for students, educators, and communities to work together towards creating a more sustainable future.”