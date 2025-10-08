Scorpions landed in Nairobi ahead of clash against Gabon Friday

- Advertisement -

The first batch of Gambia national team, The Scorpions (including players and officials) arrived in Kenya on Monday.

Amongst the first players to arrive include Musa Barrow, Yankuba Minteh, Mouhamadou Drammeh, Alagie Saine, Joseph Lars Ceesay and James Gomez. Coach Johnathan McKinstry had earlier arrived in Nairobi on Friday and the local staff has also joined the team at its Glee Hotel. More players were due to arrive on Tuesday when training was expected to start.

The Scorpions will host Gabon in Nairobi on Friday before travelling to Mauritius where they will play away to Seychelles on October 14.