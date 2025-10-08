GAMBIAN BASKETBALL STAR DOMINATES PHILIPPINES UNIVERSITY TOURNEY

- Advertisement -

Gambian Mo Konateh is among two foreign student-athletes that rose above everyone else in exciting Week 2 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippine (UAAP) Season 88 basketball tournaments in Manila, Philippines.

Thanks to the heroics of the towering Mo Konateh, who dominated inside the shaded area, his Far Eastern University FEU team finally cracked the win column, sending a timely message to the rest of the league that it is still here to contend, after starting its campaign winless in three games.

“That’s what we expect from him [Mo Konateh] and I was glad that he really stepped up today,” FEU coach Sean Chambers said, praising the 6-foot-10 Gambian.

Konateh averaged 16.0 points, 15.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block to win a highly contested vote among the scribes covering the collegiate beat.

Konateh was also member of last season’s Mythical Team .

