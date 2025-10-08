Biri Biri stadium – the time is now

- Advertisement -

By Nyang Njie

I am an accidental writer whose plume is often driven by emotional outburst and yearning for a better global society. Charity begins at home and I am poised to digitised my thoughts electronically with regards to Alhagie Momodou Njie Biri Biri and the debt owed to him by Gambia and Gambians at large. I have known this man all throughout my life and he has always been the man next door. His grandeur and demigod status never dawn on me because of his humility and the ingratitude of the society he lived in. Growing up in a footballing household, my dad religiously took me to the Box Bar Stadium to watch the likes of Biri Biri, Butut Joof and many other greats ply their trade in the muddy pitch of Box Bar. I have vivid memories of Pa Ngoose Njie of blessed memory watching his son and super star play for Walidan against many league teams as he protectively guarded Biri against the onslaught of frenzy defenders. The magical Biri is no match to Ebrima Ba Eusebio of Senegal, Sega Saho, Cherno Youm, Oumar Gaye Sene, Youssouf Fofana or even Roger Miller in his hay day. It is rather unfortunate that this footballing prodigy and genius hailed from a country called Gambia. Here is a man who single handedly branded The Gambia in Northern and Southern Europe during his stints at B1901 and Sevillla in Denmark and Spain respectively. I was also privileged to have been his student at GHS for 3 years and I saw in him a man who has given a lot and was not rewarded accordingly.

My blog about Biri is a continuation of the Musa NGum Saga. I consider Biri Biri and Abdel Kabir Ngum the “last of the Mohicans” with regards to Gambians who attained legendary status in their chosen fields of work. We have lost many a great men that went to their graves without the proper recognition and gratitude befitting of their exploits and national sacrifice. A Gambian Wall of Shame will have the inscription of names such as Paps Touray, Malando Gassama, Musa Ngum, Labba Sosseh, Lalo Kebba Drammeh, Henry Haffner and many others who have faded into obscurity within the Gambian narrative. This attitude should not be tolerated nor accepted by our generation. We should be the custodian of our collective conscience and as such safe guard the integrity of our narrative for posterity. In so doing, we need to acknowledge the work and contribution of great men and women who hoisted the Gambian flag and made us all proud. If European fans who were not even born when Biri Biri dazzled the Southern Mediterranean city of Sevilla with his magic by worshiping him as a demigod and an idol. Then I see no reason why his native homeland cannot see value in him to not only idolize him, but give him the dignity and respect he deserves from us. just like the Romans said earlier in history “Give Caesar whats due to Caesar” equally Gambia needs to give Biri whats due to Biri. Generally, I would have commissioned a petition to the Minister of Sports to Rename the Independence Stadium to Biri Stadium for his exploits in furtherance Gambian Sports particularly Football and his efforts as a Good Will Ambassador for Brand Gambia but instead, I will for the first time address my blog with humility and respect to the Gambian in Chief, His Excellency the President of the Republic to exercise his discretionary powers bestowed on him by the constitution of the republic to usher in a new dawn by not only according Biri a Celebration befitting of his exploits but to humbly Rename the Independence Stadium to Biri Biri Stadium on behalf of all well meaning Gambians who appreciate his work and contribution in sports development in our dear mother land. This plea is devoid of politics and see nothing but the brotherhood and collective national ideals that binds us to together as people of the soil we call Gambia. I have traveled extensively in all corners of the globe and most if not all national edifices (Stadiums, Airports, National administrative buildings etc) are named after great sons and daughters who in one way or another contributed immensely into nation building. Biri is the first Gambian professional player and he has left a legacy in Europe that is as fresh ah the days he played in the European leagues.

To whom much is given, much is expected and some of the sons and daughters of the Gambia have given tremendously to the state and people of the Gambia and therefore, we the people of the great nation of the Gambia MUST show gratitude for their steadfastness and relentless pursuit in promoting the Gambian Ideals. We need historical references to validate the Gambian narrative. Periodic anecdotal mentions in passing will not fortify our psyche in our quest to build a thoroughbred Gambian identity. As I grab my plume with a firm fist whilst scribbling this blog, I lament the fact that the Gambian has a hybrid identity that permeates into all facets of our lives but in a negative way. The sooner we honestly go through decolonization of our minds, the better for all and our beloveth Gambia. Decolonization starts with self pride and self love and for this to take root, we need to rewrite our narrative and create and sustain heroes along the way. I have Never heard names such as Ekundayoh Emanuel Mahoney, M.E. Jallow and many others who in one way or another added in the story called the Gambian narrative made mention of, or even referenced in our national life. THIS HAS TO STOP AND IT HAS TO STOP NOW. What good is a legend if he/she is six feet deep.? Gambians need to have a rude awakening and purge the remnants of colonialism in our psyche. The colonial effect allowed us to hate each other and this is still evident in our discourse and interactions with each other. Positive mindset is what the doctor prescribed for the sons and daughters of the Gambia. Ollof Njie neh “waah sa mbaah he morom waignyu wout dara si sa buss” besides ” kufi def lu baah nyu waah koh” Penchoum Gambia sohlaa na set settal li khol ak halat pur askan be muna dem kanam. The Washington’s, Adam’s Jefferson’s, Lincoln’s and Churchill’s are no greater men than the PS Njie’s, Omar Mbacke’s, Wassa Touray’s and the Sanjali Bojang’s. The only difference is their societies preserved them for posterity by naming national days and edifices in honor of them. It’s never too late to do whats right. The time for Biri Biri Stadium is NOW.