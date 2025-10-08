- Advertisement -

One of The Gambia’s outstanding academics, Dr Satang Nabaneh, has once again made an indelible mark on the global academic stage through her continued influence as she was joined by two other professors to edit three ground breaking books authored by former students of a distinguished professor. Each of whom has gone on to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of human rights and reproductive justice in Africa and beyond.

Professor Charles Ngwena, who was a professor at the Centre for Human Rights, Faculty of Law, University of Pretoria South Africa sadly passed away a few month ago. In Celebrating the Enduring Legacy of Professor Charles Ngwena , the SRHR Unit of the Centre for Human Rights hosted a special gala dinner to celebrate the life and enduring legacy of Professor Charles Ngwena. Her Excellency Dr Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay, High Commissioner of The Gambia to South Africa and the SADC region, officiated the launch of three major works.

The distinguished evening not only honoured Professor Ngwena’s profound contributions to human rights scholarship and advocacy but also marked the launch of several publications inspired by his remarkable body of work.

- Advertisement -

The following books were launched by Her Excellency Dr Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay, High Commissioner of The Gambia to South Africa and the SADC region

Abortion Law Reform in Africa: A Reproductive Health and Rights Perspective (2025)

Despite notable legal and policy advancements in post-colonial Africa, unsafe abortion remains a pressing public health concern. This book, spearheaded by the late Professor Ngwena, offers a vital and timely examination of this ongoing challenge. Through a collection of essays, it moves beyond legal analysis to unpack the deep-rooted barriers that continue to limit access to safe abortion services across the continent.

- Advertisement -

Harmful Practices and Human Rights: An International Perspective (2025)

Edited by Ebenezer Durojaye, Satang Nabaneh, and Johanna Bond, this book draws examples from Africa, Asia, North America, Europe, and Australasia. It demonstrates how harmful cultural practices undermine the right to health—particularly sexual and reproductive health—and compromise the dignity and autonomy of women and girls globally.

Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Role of Digital Innovation and Emerging Technologies (2025)

Edited by renowned experts, this publication explores the intersection of digital innovation and SRHR in the African context. It examines how technology can enhance accessibility, quality, and outreach of SRHR services while addressing critical legal, ethical, and human rights considerations.

In addition, copies of Female Genital Mutilation in Africa: Politics of Criminalisation (2025), edited by Satang Nabaneh, were also distributed at the event. This compelling work offers a vital examination of the law’s role in combating FGM and advancing gender justice across the continent.

The gala served not only as a tribute to Professor Ngwena’s academic excellence but also as a celebration of his mentorship, which continues to inspire a generation of African scholars committed to the promotion of human rights and gender equality.