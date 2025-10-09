Family begs for help to save bedridden daughter

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gaye family from Ngayen Sanjal Village in Sabach Sanjal District, North Bank Region, is in dire need of support for their one-year-old daughter, Mena, who has been hospitalised since June 18, 2024, due to severe acute malnutrition. Her condition highlights the family’s struggles with food insecurity, poverty, and limited access to healthcare.

Mena’s condition is a result of the family’s inability to access nutritious food, leading to her weakened state.

- Advertisement -

The father, Sagay, has limited job opportunities, while the mother, Mai, is overwhelmed with childcare responsibilities and tries to make ends meet through farm work and small household jobs.

The family cannot afford medical expenses, putting Mena’s life at risk.

The family has been relying on emergency food supplies and nutrition programs to ensure it has access to healthy food.

- Advertisement -

“We are begging for support to ensure the continued treatment for Mena’s condition and healthcare support for the family, school materials and feeding programs to prevent the other children from dropping out of school,” the family appealed.

The young girl’s father also appealed for support for the family to establish a small-scale farming or income-generating activity to help them stabilise their income.

The Gaye family’s situation underscores the need for targeted support to address the root causes of poverty, food insecurity, and limited access to education and healthcare.

With humanitarian assistance, this family can be lifted from crisis and given hope for a sustainable future.