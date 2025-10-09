Young entrepreneurs trained on agric mentorship

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

A five-day mentorship programme aimed at equipping young Gambian entrepreneurs with the skills to attract investment and run sustainable agribusinesses is currently underway at Bakadaji hotel.

The training, organised by the Gambia Tech Project in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the Rural Development Organisation (RDO), and the Sabab Lou Foundation, brings together facilitators, and youth-led startups to strengthen the country’s agricultural value chain.

‎The initiative, part of the Agri-Accelerator 2.0 programme, focuses on four key areas: financial literacy, investment readiness, business governance, and pitching skills. Thirty youth entrepreneurs selected from across the country are taking part in the intensive residential training at Bakadaji Hotel from October 6 to 10, 2025.

One of the lead facilitators, Momodou Drammeh, CEO at Enterprise Gambia and a former Managing Director of the Gambia Angel Investors Network underscored the importance of investor preparedness in securing funding.

‎“Investors don’t just invest in any business, they look at the person behind it,” Drammeh told The Standard on the sidelines of the event.

“They want to see a solid business plan, commitment, proper financial records, and proof that the business operates within a viable market. If entrepreneurs are not registered, lack audited accounts, or don’t understand their market size, investors will not invest in them.”

‎Drammeh challenged the perception of agriculture as a risky, long-term investment, noting that some vegetable cycles run for just 90 days. He cited the case of a corn farmer who generated D3.5 million from five hectares after initially being denied a modest loan of D500,000 — a testament, he said, to the sector’s profitability if properly supported.

‎He further pointed to persistent challenges hindering youth-led agribusinesses, including limited mechanisation, inadequate financing, and gaps in technical knowledge. He called for greater government and private sector collaboration to reduce the country’s 60 percent dependency on imported vegetables.

‎He also highlighted financial literacy has also been as a crucial component of the training.

Facilitator Poncelet Illeleji, CEO Jokkolabs, Banjul explained that many young entrepreneurs struggle to reinvest profits and manage finances effectively.

‎“Some make money but do not reinvest back into their businesses,” he said. “We are teaching them how to build financial resilience — from creating emergency funds for droughts to proper budgeting and reinvestment practices.”

‎For participants, the training has provided both inspiration and practical guidance.

Alasana York, owner of Diamonds Poultry Farm and Fatou Keita CEO BB poultry farm, two of five finalists selected after a series of pitching sessions, described the programme as “transformative.”

“This training is equipping us with the financial knowledge and business management skills that will help us attract future investments,” York said. He encouraged fellow youths to explore entrepreneurship as a viable alternative to irregular migration, noting that organisations such as RDO and Gambia Tech offer opportunities to access funding and mentorship.

“In the poultry industry, imported chicken products are a major challenge. If government can reduce import percentages, it would be a big boost for local farmers like us,” Keita said.

‎Organisers say the training is designed to fill capacity gaps identified in previous accelerator sessions, enabling participants to emerge with stronger governance structures, improved financial systems, and the confidence to pitch to investors.