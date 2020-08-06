25 C
City of Banjul
Friday, August 7, 2020
3 charged with murder

pro njie
By Amadou Jadama

Three men, Saikou Sanyang 43, Baboucarr Badjie 33 and Lamin Sanneh 29, yesterday appeared before Magistrate Muhammed Krubally of the Brikama court charged with two counts of conspiracy and murder.

The trio are accused of conspiring among themselves to unlawfully cause the death of one Baba Sanyang, a 21-year-old in Bwiam village.
Police prosecutor Sub-Inspector Bobo Jarju told the court that the incident happened on 23 July 2020, at Bwiam Village Foni Kansala in the West Coast Region, when the accused persons jointly conspired commit murder.

When the charges were read to them, they all pleaded innocent.
The police prosecutor applied for the case to be transferred to the Criminal Division of the High Court in Banjul since the lower court lacks the jurisdiction to try the case. He also urged the court to remand the accused persons pending their appearance at the high court.
The case has been transferred and the accused persons remanded.

