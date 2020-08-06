25 C
City of Banjul
Friday, August 7, 2020
Police arrest 12 at musical jamboree

pro njie
By Omar Bah

The police Anti-Crime Unit patrol team has arrested 12 people who were attending a musical Jamboree at Tawto in the West Coast Region.
“Among the arrested individuals are the organisers of the programme and the DJs,” police noted.

Police said they are all going to be charged and put before the court under the health emergency power regulations.

The police urged the public especially event organizers to adhere to Covid-19 regulations.
They also warned organizers of upcoming events against flouting the public health emergency regulations.

