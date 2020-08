- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

As the coronavirus continues to surge with related deaths across the country, the Minister of Women, Children and Social Welfare becomes the latest high-profile Gambian to contract the virus.

Fatou Kinteh joins four other cabinet ministers and the vice president who contracted the virus.

According to the health ministry, 30 percent of the new cases are healthcare workers mainly from the MRC, Pakala and Sharab clinic.