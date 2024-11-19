3 New Ministers appointed

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

President Adama Barrow has appointed three new ministers, one of them to head a new ministry, a statement from State House said yesterday.

According to the statement, Mod K Ceesay, the Chief of Staff to the President, has in addition to his current position, been appointed Minister at the Presidency.

“As both Chief of Staff and Minister at the Presidency, Ceesay will serve as a key adviser and administrator to the President, ensuring efficient coordination of presidential priorities, engagements, and functions. The Chief of Staff position, which is now removed from the public service framework, is to ensure that the president’s decisions are effectively implemented across all relevant ministries and departments. Additionally, the minister will oversee the daily operations of the Office of the President and coordinate the work of presidential advisors, ensuring their recommendations align with the President’s agenda,” the statement said.

Additionally, the president has appointed Dr Habibatou Drammeh as the Minister of Basic and Secondary Education and Lamin Jabbi as the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy.

In a similar vein, President Barrow has decided to merge the roles of Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service with the Secretary to Cabinet.

“This merger aims to enhance efficiency in fulfilling these traditionally separate roles. The Secretary to Cabinet guides policy development in Cabinet meetings, while the Head of the Civil Service ensures these policies are implemented across ministries and departments. Consolidating these roles with a single individual helps bridge gaps in understanding and ensures a smooth transition from policy to action. Furthermore, the decision is supported by the belief that having one person oversee both policy formulation at the Cabinet level and its execution in the civil service reduces bureaucracy and reinforces a stronger chain of accountability for delivering results. Accordingly, the president is pleased to appoint Alieu Njie as Secretary to Cabinet and Head of Civil Service, effective from 15 November 2024.”