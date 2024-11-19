President Barrow launches 10-year national gender policy

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

President Adama Barrow has yesterday launched the 10-year national gender policy at the Sir Dawda Jawara Conference Center.

The launching marks the inauguration ceremony of the 17th national women council, 2025-2030.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare.

Government said the new policy is indicative of its strong commitment to advancing gender equality and rights of women, girls and vulnerable groups.

In his speech, the president said the new National Gender Policy Framework is an important milestone for The Gambia, as it provides a critical roadmap for transformative action to realise women’s rights within the broader framework of the country’s Constitution and progressive value systems.

“The Policy contains the government’s vision and a clearly defined intent to provide women with the relevant rights and opportunities to prosper as equal partners and citizens before the Law.”

The president said he is confident that the effective implementation of the Policy will contribute immensely to inclusive social and economic development that cuts across all divides and allows women to play important and empowering roles without barriers.

Fatou Kinteh, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, said this policy underscores “our unwavering commitment and dedication to promoting gender equality, combating gender-based violence, enhancing women’s economic empowerment, promoting women’s leadership and participation in decision-making positions, improving access to quality education and healthcare, and addressing gender in the context of climate change.”

Isatou Dea Sawaneh, the Outgoing Chairperson of the National Women’s Council, urged president Barrow to protect the Women’s Act as well as implement the laws of the act.