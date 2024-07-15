29.2 C
367,400 smoke cigarete in Gambia

The Ministry of Health has revealed that there are 367,400 smokers in The Gambia, which is nearly 17% of the total population.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, the ministry said this has a huge economic burden on the individuals who spend 6.6 billion dalasis annually on cigarettes.

“This economic burden could lead to loss of productivity, increased healthcare expenditures, reduced quality of life, and financial strain on potential medical costs. Quitting smoking is one of the best decisions you can make for your health and well-being,” the ministry said.

