Barrow sacks digital economy minister

Press release

His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, acting under Section 71(4)(c), today, 12 July 2024, accepted the resignation of Honourable Haddy Jatou Sey, Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, who resigned for personal reasons.

His Excellency the President thanked her for her service and wished her all the best in her future endeavours.

In a related development, the President, acting under Section 71(4)(b) of the Constitution, relieved the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Ousman Bah, of his duties.

In the meantime, Professor Pierre Gomez, the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology, will oversee the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education. Dr Ismaila Ceesay, the Minister of Information, will oversee the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy until further notice.