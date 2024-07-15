Fire destroys entire block at Hamza Barracks

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Gambia Armed Forces regrets to inform the public of a fire incident that occurred at Hamza Barracks in Banjul on Saturday, 13th July, at approximately 1700hrs. The blaze engulfed an entire block housing military personnel and their families, resulting in the complete destruction of their belongings in several residences.

Currently, the affected families have been temporarily relocated to Friendship Hostel in Bakau for interim assistance, while engaging with pertinent authorities to address the situation.

The Honourable Minister of Defence, Serign Modou Njie, his Perm Sec, Rohie Bittaye Darboe, CDS Gen Mamat O Cham and his deputy, the Commander GNA, the National Assembly Members for Banjul North and South as well as officials from the National Disaster Management Agency were on site to assess the extent of the damages.

