Qcell signs Gina Bass as brand ambassador

By Lamin Cham

Top Gambian GSM giant Qcell on Friday signed Gina Bass-Bittaye, the African 100meters champion as brand ambassador.

At a ceremony held at its head office, Qcell called the partnership, ‘the union of the fastest African woman and with the fastest network in Gambia.’

“With her celebrated achievements globally, Gina Bass naturally fits in Qcell’s psyche of promoting what belongs to The Gambia and what positively portrays the image of the country”, said Muhammed Jah, CEO of the QGroup. Jah said the athlete’s successful trajectory shares a common background with Qcell, underlining the importance of hard work. ”A human being has to be useful to society. It is not all about taking money but being of use to society”, Jah said, quoting his late father.

He said he looks forward to a fruitful partnership between the institution and the greatest Gambian athlete ever.

Amie Sise, commercial director of Qcell, described the partnership as another feather in the cap of Qcell.

Sport Minister Bakary Badjie again singled out Qcell as leading the private sector’s investment in sports and called for others to emulate the company in the development of sports. “Qcell supports not just competitions but even sport infrastructure development through its partnership with many sports bodies across the country”, the minister said.

In her speech, Gina Bass said she welcomes the Qcell partnership and thanked the company and its management and assured her commitment to continue to work harder for the mutual success of both parties and the country in general.

Gina is now set to go into the Paris summer Olympics Games as the Gambia’s hottest potential for an Olympic medal.

The significant event was graced by officials of the GNOC, led by the President Beatrice Allen, the GAA, the Gambia Police Force and the athlete’s manager and husband, Mustapha Bittaye.