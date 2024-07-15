National Assembly invites protesters for dialogue

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

National Assembly authorities have invited protesters for dialogue days after a demonstration against the controversial Judicial Officers Remuneration Bill and the National Assembly Members Salaries and Pensions Bill.

The protesters occupied the National Assembly building last Monday, demanding lawmakers to throw out the two bills, which they say are economically and socially unjust to the vast majority of civil servants. They submitted a petition to the speaker of the Assembly and urged lawmakers to consider their 8 demands or else they will go on a national strike.

In response to the petition, the Clerk of the National Assembly in a letter seen by The Standard, addressed to the Concerned Citizens, the authorities say after due consideration of the petition, they resolved to invite 7 representatives of the group to a meeting for a discussion.

The meeting will take place this afternoon at the Assembly premises.