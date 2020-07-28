26.1 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
49 new Covid-19 cases recorded, 2 deaths

261
corona
By Aisha Tamba

The Gambia continues to see exponential increase in Covid-19 cases with 49  new ones registered yesterday.
The country has now reached more than 150 cases in the last four days, with two more deaths.

There are now 326 confirmed cases and 8 deaths.
According to the health ministry, the country currently has 741 people in quarantine, 246 active cases, 37 probably cases and a crude case fatality rate of 2.5%.
The ministry also warned that Districts in URR South are at higher risk of imported cases from Senegal, with the confirmation yesterday that North Bank East Region has registered its first Covid-19 cases, the only region hitherto without a case.

