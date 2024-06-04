7 Marakissa youths remanded for allegedly assaulting police

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Seven young men from Marakisa yesterday appeared before the Brikama Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obstructing and assaulting police officers in due execution of their duties.

The men include Lamin Camara, Ebrima Camara, Dawda Camara and Hatabou Colley and three ‘minors’ who cannot be named.

They were brought before the principal magistrate Anna O Mendy slammed with five counts bordering on conspiracy to commit felony, prohibition of conduct to the breach of the peace, assault causing actually bodily harm, obstructing a police officer and threatening violence.

The accused persons who were unrepresented denied the charges.

The prosecutors led by Inspector L Gomez alongside with Sergeant 4370 E Jallow alleged that Lamin Camara, Ebrima Camara and Co used abusive words and behaved in a manner likely to provoke the breach of the peace.

The accused also alleged to have willfully and unlawfully assaulted 1st Class Samoa Darboe, on his left arm, 1st Class Samba Kah on his left arm and 1st Class Ebrima Jatta on his right arm and a knock on his face with stones causing them actual bodily harm.

Presiding magistrate Mendy said since three persons claimed to be a minors, for the court to proceed their ages must be ascertained.

The magistrate added that if confirmed that they are minors their case will be transferred to the children’s court and they should write to the legal aid to provide a lawyer for them.