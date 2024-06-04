PIU shooting survivor testifies

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Ansey Jawo, the police woman who survived the shooting that killed two of her colleagues in September last year, yesterday testified before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul where suspect Ousainou Bojang and his sister Amie Bojang are being tried in connection with the incident.

According to Jawo, the 10th prosecution witness, on 12 September last year, she was with her colleagues, the late Pateh M Jallow and Sang J Gomez at the Sukuta-Jabang Traffic Lights Junction looking out for boys car racing. She said at about 9 pm, she heard a gunshot and saw that Pateh Jallow was shot. She said herself and Sang J. Gomez rushed to Pateh and wanting to know the direction the gunshot was from and by who.

The witness disclosed that at that point the gunman fired at Sang J Gomez and herself, adding that she got shot in the chest after which she fell on the ground and could not breathe and passed out.

The witness disclosed that when she woke up, she realized that she was at Ndeban Clinic in Bakau placed on an oxygen machine and her wounds stitched.

PWC Ansey Jawo told the court that she was later taken to Banjul where her chest was X-rayed and operated on.

The witness disclosed that some senior police officers came to visit her whilst she was at Ndeban Clinic and she was admitted for more than a week in Banjul before she was discharged.

She told the court that she made a statement to the police and the said statement was tendered in evidence.

Hearing continues on 10 June.