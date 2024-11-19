7 presidential advisers to get combined salary of D3.6M in new budget

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The seven advisers to the president are to get a combined salary of D3,611, 564 as proposed in the 2025 budget estimates.

The budget was tabled in the National Assembly Friday with lawmakers currently holding special sessions on it before giving it approval.

- Advertisement -

According to the estimates, there are 4 special advisers and 3 deputy advisers to President Barrow.

In the 2024 approved budget, the 3 deputy advisers combined earned a basic salary of D1,053,000 annually, which is a monthly salary of D29,250 and an annual salary of D351,000 each.

Under the 2025 estimates, government intends to increase the salaries of these 3 deputy advisers to a combined salary of D1,128,024 which is a monthly salary of D31, 334 and an annual salary of D376,000 to each of them.

- Advertisement -

The combined annual salary of the other 4 special advisers to the president is estimated at D2,483,540 under the 2025 budget, the same figure approved for them in 2024. This means each special adviser will earn D51,470 monthly salary and annual salary of D620,885 each.