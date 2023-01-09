8 soldiers charged with treason, 7 remanded

By Binta Bah

Eight soldiers were on Friday charged with treason and related charges at the Banjul Magistrates’ Court which remanded them pending trial.

The soldiers, appearing before a court for the first time since their arrest in December after an alleged coup plot against President Barrow’s administration, are facing two charges of conspiracy to commit felony and treason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prosecutors accused them of plans to overthrow the democratically elected government of President Barrow by unlawful means. All the accused persons denied the charges, except for Lamin Jadama, Warrant Officer Class (2) who is on the run.

They are taken to Mile Two prisons after principal magistrate Muhammed Krubally transferred the case to the high court as his court lacks the jurisdiction to hear treason charges which attract punishment of life imprisonment.

The matter was heard out of the official time of the court but the magistrate informed the court that he has acknowledged receipt from the Chief Justice to proceed because of the urgency of the case.

Commissioner Sanneh and Superintendent Keita appeared for the prosecution while the accused were unrepresented.

The other seven accused are:

Lance Corpral Sanna Federa, Petty Officer Gibril Darboe, Corporal Ebrima Sano, Captain Ebrima Baldeh, Second Lieutenant Omar M Colly, Corporal Bakary Njai, Corporal Bara Touray.