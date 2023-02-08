9 IN RACE FOR NPP BAC TICKET

By Lamin Cham
Nine people have applied for the ticket of the governing National People’s Party for the Brikama Area Council chairmanship election.
Confirming this to The Standard yesterday, the NPP regional chairman in West Coast Lamin Jatta, said the application process has ended and the next phase of the selection process is expected tomorrow Thursday when the national executive members will meet the regional constituency and ward committees on the matter.
Mr Jatta said so far, none among the nine aspirants has been officially selected.
”I want to make this very clear that no one has recommended or imposed any name to the chairman or the regional committee and that all applicants will be fairly and equally treated until due process is done and the right eventual candidate is selected. It could be anyone of them. But, of course, only one can be the candidate. What is expected however is that every NPP supporter or member should support the one who eventually became the candidate,” Mr Jatta said.
The full list of applicants is as follows:
Sheriffo Sonko – Toubakuta
Ahmad Gitteh – Kitty
Lamin M. Bojang – Jambour
Lamin Basse Bojang – Brufut
Lamin Conateh – Tujereng
Alhagie Janneh – Old Yundum
Basiru Darboe – Tujereng Fulakunku
Seedy Ceesay – Brufut
Dr Tamsir Jassey – sanchaba Sulay Jobe.