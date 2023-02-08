9 IN RACE FOR NPP BAC TICKET

By Lamin Cham

Nine people have applied for the ticket of the governing National People’s Party for the Brikama Area Council chairmanship election.

Confirming this to The Standard yesterday, the NPP regional chairman in West Coast Lamin Jatta, said the application process has ended and the next phase of the selection process is expected tomorrow Thursday when the national executive members will meet the regional constituency and ward committees on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Jatta said so far, none among the nine aspirants has been officially selected.

”I want to make this very clear that no one has recommended or imposed any name to the chairman or the regional committee and that all applicants will be fairly and equally treated until due process is done and the right eventual candidate is selected. It could be anyone of them. But, of course, only one can be the candidate. What is expected however is that every NPP supporter or member should support the one who eventually became the candidate,” Mr Jatta said.

The full list of applicants is as follows:

Sheriffo Sonko – Toubakuta

Ahmad Gitteh – Kitty

Lamin M. Bojang – Jambour

Lamin Basse Bojang – Brufut

Lamin Conateh – Tujereng

Alhagie Janneh – Old Yundum

Basiru Darboe – Tujereng Fulakunku

Seedy Ceesay – Brufut

Dr Tamsir Jassey – sanchaba Sulay Jobe.