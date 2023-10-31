A surge in the back-way exodus

- Advertisement -

A few years ago, there was a surge in the number of people who embarked on irregular migration, locally referred to as back-way to Europe. This was such a huge problem that in some parts of the country, sometimes all the youths in certain villages migrated.

A lot of lives have been lost in the high seas. This reached such levels that the European powers also began to find ways and means of stopping or at least minimizing the thousands of people who illegally entered their countries.

In fact, it became a political point in elections in most of the European countries. Political parties in Europe made it a talking point and a campaign issue. Thus, many a government had been voted into office for their stance to fight against irregular migration.

Some unscrupulous people also took advantage of it and started organizing boats and charging exorbitant amounts in order to get rich out of it. Others started kidnapping would-be migrants and extorting them and/or their families with the threat of killing them if they do not pay up.

The International Organization for Migration under the auspices of the United Nations have been doing a marvelous job in helping repatriate voluntary migrants and giving them a chance to stand on their own feet. This has had a measure of success but still a huge gap needs to be filled still.

In the past few months however, there has again been a surge in the number of people embarking on irregular migration. It is important to stress that nothing should entice a person to board a rickety boat in an attempt to reach the shores of Europe.

Besides, the huge amounts of money required for this journey could be judiciously utilized here and success would be attained. This is something that all concerned have to consider because it is only when citizens – especially the youths – work hard in their own country that development can take place.

The Government is therefore urged to work harder in creating opportunities for the young people in the country.