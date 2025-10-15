Abuko youths arraigned for common nuisance, bailed

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Gassama

A magistrate court in Bundung yesterday granted bail to 18 youths from Abuko who were arrested by the police and arraigned for common nuisance and prohibition of conduct to the breach of peace.

The accused are; Alagie Jallow, Alagie Drammeh, Habibou Gaye, Alpha Bah, Sait Faal, Modou Lamin Ndow, Salieu Baldeh, Muhammed Babou, Modou Mansally, Hena Jafuneh, Ebrima Manneh, Landing Sowe, Essa Sanyang , Amadou Jallow, Muhammed Baldeh, Ebrima Nyang, Ebrima Bah, Muhammed Njie, Ismaila Jaiteh and Ansu Saho.

Prosecutors alleged that the accused persons on or about October 11 2025 at the Abuko Abattoir misconducted themselves by using threatening, abusive or insulting words with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

Despite the charges being read to them, Magistrate Phatty stated that the accused persons will be taking their plea on the next adjournment date.

However, Police prosecutor ASP Bobb objected to the bail saying the accused persons might abscond out of the jurisdiction and could also interfere with witnesses. She added that the accused persons may likely go back to the same place and commit similar offences that might cause havoc. She urged the court to send the accused persons to Mile II pending the next court case.

However, the lawyer for the accused persons Counsel Sillah, asked the court to reject the police request to deny bail arguing that the fear that the accused persons could interfere with the witnesses lacks facts given that an investigation was already made on the case that enabled the police to prepare the charges and arraign the accused persons.

In his ruling, Magistrate Phatty said he would use his discretion to grant bail to the accused persons in the sum of D200,000 each.