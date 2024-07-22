AG urges NAMs to stop calling Ecomig ‘occupation forces’

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The Minister of Justice has urged lawmakers to avoid referring to the Ecowas military mission Ecomig as “foreign occupation forces.” The troops were deployed to The Gambia under the authority of Ecowas in 2017 to help restore peace and order after former president Jammeh refused to concede election defeat to Adama Barrow.

But nearly 8 years into their deployment, many Gambians are demanding their withdrawal to allow Gambian security to take charge.

During the second reading and debate on the National Security Council Bill last week, several lawmakers raised concerns about the troops’ continuous presence in the country.

In his contribution, Foñi Jarrol lawmaker Kebba Sanneh, argued: “We all agree our country is not secure. Our State House is occupied by foreign forces. Foñi is under foreign forces while our own security men and women are being neglected. So, we are still not free. And I expect that people who are going to be appointed to the Council will be competent and restore sanity in the sector and not people who are affiliated to political parties.”

Foñi Bintang NAM, Bakary K Badjie, charged that as it stands, Gambian security forces are “not respected” by the authorities amid uncertainties about the regional force’s withdrawal.

Banjul South lawmaker, Fatoutamatta Njai, said: “We are saying that we want a good security service but at this moment we are in now, the president is being secured by foreign security personnel. Are we going to ensure that we have Gambians securing our own president? Otherwise, whatever amendments we do, we are not recognising and we do not have confidence in our security.”

Majority leader, Bilay Tunkara who expressed displeasure with his colleagues, charged that anyone who is familiar with the Ecowas protocols will not call Ecomig as “foreign forces.”

“It is really sad for parliamentarians to make such remarks. Who is foreign? If you understand the Ecowas protocols you will be ashamed to raise your voice calling the Ecomig contingent as foreign. They belong to this community and they are here for a good reason,” said Tunkara.

In response to the majority leader, Central Baddibu NAM Sulayman Saho, said: “Nobody is saying they are not part of us but the argument is we have to lead and take charge of our own security. Ecomig came at a time when we were at an impasse. There is no impasse in this country, so why are they here? There are countries that need them more than us.”

Justice Minister Jallow who tabled the bill said: “I heard you mention a term foreign occupation which I would not encourage members [of the National Assembly] to use. Gambia is not under occupation and I think we need to look at those words carefully. Gambia is not under occupation, so we cannot use those words as a legislature. They [Ecomig] are not an occupying force and I think these clarifications were made several times in the past.”