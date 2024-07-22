KANDEH: NPP USING FALSE PROPAGANDA TRYING TO BRING DOWN GDC

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The leader of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress has said some executive members of governing National People’s Party have started a false propaganda by going around the country telling people that his GDC is working with the main opposition UDP.

Speaking in an audio shared with The Standard, Mamma Kandeh warned that the Gambian people should be mindful of the lies being peddled by the NPP about his personality and that of the Gambia Democratic Congress.

“The people doing this are people who want to survive on lies, and that is unacceptable, especially coming from a party that is governing a whole country. How do you find solace in destroying others? They are going around telling people Mamma Kandeh is working with the UDP. They know they are lying, but they are doing it because they think that would bring me down, but they should stop the lies because very soon they will be exposed,” he warned.

Kandeh said whenever GDC gets into an agreement with any party, they will announce it.

“We will not be afraid to announce an agreement with any party when it happens. You can say you don’t like us, but we are not cowards. Those who are doing this know themselves, but no matter how they continue to lie, we will continue to flourish. We are all seeing the difficulties this country is facing,” he added.

The GDC leader said his party is very confident that with the tremendous work they have done over the past years, it will be victorious in the 2026 presidential election. “We have started the work on the ground, and surely things are going very fine,” he said. Kandeh has expressed optimism that his party now stands a very good chance to win the presidential election in 2026. The GDC, which performed very strongly in the 2016 presidential election, has seen its support dwindled in 2021, leading to suggestions that the party is heading to oblivion. But Mr Kandeh, who came third in the momentous 2016 election, has so far weathered the storm to keep his party alive.