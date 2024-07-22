Graduation ceremonies

- Advertisement -

Recently, many students have been seen on the streets celebrating the completion of either senior secondary or junior secondary schools. Many of them could be seen having used felt pens to write and sign on many parts of their uniforms. This has become a norm among young school leavers.

The other common occurrence is graduating students wearing gowns as if they have finally completed their schooling. That is to say, university or college education. Sometimes, they even have to hire these gowns for a lot of money just to wear them on the day.

In the past, only university or college graduations used to warrant the wearing of such gowns. Now, every school organizing graduation would go in for gowns. In fact, there were instances in which problems arose between school authorities and those who give these gowns to students on hired basis.

On the first issue of signing all over one’s uniform, it doesn’t make sense to celebrate one’s completion in such a way only to come out with fails in almost all subject areas. Unfortunately, most of the time, that is exactly what happens. When results come out, the poor performance of students is decried by everyone.

On the issue of the gowns, it is ridiculous to spend money on gowns when the very next academic semester, one will go on to another school. Those in grade twelve are slightly a little better off as some of them will not go back to school for a while.

But those who are leaving grade nine need not wear gowns to graduate as after just two months they will go back to school, sometimes the same school to continue senior secondary.

Strict measures should be put in place to ensure that wasting of uniforms by signing all over them; or spending money on gowns unnecessarily should be discouraged entirely. The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in collaboration with school administrations should work hard to put a stop to both practices.