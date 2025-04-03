The issue of freedom of speech

- Advertisement -

By nature, human beings do not like to be criticised. Some will even venture to say human beings do not like to be told the truth. The truth, they say, hurts. Thus, it is said that people are saying this or that about so and so and he or she does not like it.

When it comes to politics and governance however, one will realise that this is unavoidable as it is an essential part of democracy. When a people have freedom of speech they may not always say things that are pleasing to hear. They may say things that are hard to swallow.

It takes courage and conviction to hear and accept things that are not pleasing to one, the truth, in other words. A government official must understand that he or she will not hear only things that he or she likes.

It is important to understand that it is crucial to listen to and accept the uncomfortable truths. It is only then that one will be able to formulate policies which are beneficial for all. A leader of a people is their servant. An elected official is more or less an employee of the people who elected him.

It is obvious that one’s employer cannot – will not – always tell you what you want to hear. If the work is to be done well, then the employer may express pleasure sometimes and displeasure at others.

Thus, the elected official must be open to criticism. That is how he or she knows what is going right and maintains it or what is not going right in order to change it.

This freedom extends to everyone in a country. From the media to civil society to religious leaders. All of them have a right to express their opinions whether they are right or wrong in the eyes of the governors.

The truth is, the governors have the same right to freedom of speech and can use the same platforms to rebut, clarify or deny certain statements if they are not happy with them.

The elected official should simply reflect on one point: were the people criticising him or her before he or she entered office? If the answer is no, it shows that it is not about their person but the office. No official should seek to silence the people because they have said something he or she doesn’t like.

“I may not agree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” (Elizabeth Beatrice Hall)