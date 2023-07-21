Aljamdou school gets D1M feeding package

By Omar Bah

It was all smiles at Aljamdou Lower Basic School again as the school unveiled one million dalasis worth of food donated to serve for one year.

The items that include rice, oil, vegetable, and chicken among others were presented to the school authorities and the village development committee by local charity Action For Youth Africa, partners of Dutch NGO Fun Foundation Netherlands which mobilises donation for the school.

According to Musa Saidy, head of Action For Youth Africa, the latest donation came from a Dutch company, Stichting Van der Honing-Hoitinga, through the Fun Foundation.

Mr Saidy told the Aljamdou village and school authorities that the donors’ desire is to create a conducive learning environment and condition for the pupils to excel in their work as well as get quality nutrition.

He thanked Stichting Van der Honing-Hoitinga for joining the Fun Foundation’s list of donors and assured that the gesture as always will be put into good use.

The village and school community thanked the donors and the two charities for their total commitment to the development and maintenance of the school which has already been transformed by Fun Foundation as one of a few, in terms of equipment and facilities.

Last year Fund Foundation erected a six-classroom block, accommodating 215 grades 1-6 pupils, fitted with ceiling fans, floor tiles, flush toilets, furniture, solar-powered panels and a borehole at the school.