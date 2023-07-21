Guarantors of runaway Cruise Ship crew dragged to court

By Bruce Asemota

Cruise Ship Crew Company Gambia Limited, a company recruiting young Gambians to work in a ship, has instituted a civil suit against Khaddy Drammeh and Salah Drammeh before the High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice S Jobarteh.

Khaddy Drammeh stood as a guarantor for one Fatoumatta Drammeh, who was recruited to work in the ship but deserted the ship.

The absconded Fatoumatta Drammeh had undertaken to pay the sum of US$50,000.00 in the event that she deserts the ship and was guaranteed by Khaddy and Salah Drammeh.

The defendants, who provided a landed property as guarantees, are now being sued by Cruise Ship Gambia who is demanding the guarantors pay the sum of US$50,000.00.