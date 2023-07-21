OP EXPLAINS PROPOSED MODE OF PAYMENT IN SENEGAMBIA BRIDGE AGREEMENT

By Omar Bah

The director of press and public relations at the Office of the President, Amie Bojang-Sissoho, has revealed that the proposed $100 million government recycling deal with Africa50 involves a three-installment payment.

In a news conference last Saturday, Finance Minister Seedy Keita somehow managed to evade journalists’ questions on whether the $100 million will be paid in one-time payment or installments.

But speaking in a Star FM interview to be aired today, Director Bojang said: “They will first give the government $20 million immediately after signing the agreement, $50 million, and then $30 million in the same year.”

She defended the agreement and insisted that the bridge was not sold or mortgaged.

She said the government entered into the agreement to secure instant funds to finance new infrastructure projects in line with the president’s development programmes.

“The government has realised that there are still some issues at the bridge in terms of collection of revenue that, if addressed, could bring more revenue. This is why they decided to approach Africa50,” she said.

Madam Bojang said Africa50 will be responsible for collecting fees and managing the bridge but the bridge remains Gambian owned.