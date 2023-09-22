Alleged police killer arraigned

By Amadou Jadama

Ousainou Bojang, the man police accused of killing two officers last Tuesday was yesterday arraigned alongside one Amie Bojang believed to be his sister before Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Kanifing court.

While Madame Bojang is charged with a single count of accessory to murder, the main suspect Ousainou was slammed with three counts ranging from murder to acts of terrorism.

The duo is so far unrepresented by a lawyer and they are yet to take their plea.

A team of police prosecutors led by Commissioner Abdoulie Sanneh told the court that the offence the accused persons were charged with is a capital offence and attracts a death penalty or life imprisonment if found guilty. He applied that the court does not have the jurisdiction to try the case and urged for the matter to be transferred to the Special Criminal Division of the High Court in Banjul.

“Your worship, I am pleading for the accused persons to be remanded pending their hearing and determination at the High Court.” The prosecution’s application was granted and presiding magistrate Jabang transferred the case to the high court and ordered that the accused persons be remanded pending their appearances.

According to the charges filed by prosecutors, the alleged incident happened on September 12, at Sukuta Traffic Lights and diverse places when Ousainou with malice and aforethought caused the death of police constable Sang J Gomez by shooting him with a pistol on count one and the killing of Pateh Jallow on count two.

On count tthree, the accused person Mr Bojang, caused an attack on police constable Pateh Jallow, Sang J Gomez and Ancy Jawo which was calculated to be an act of terrorism on their lives. count four alleged that Amie Bojang on September 12 at Sukuta Traffic Lights and diverse places with knowledge that Ousainou Bojang has committed murder provided transportation for him to exit the jurisdiction of the Gambia.