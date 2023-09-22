Touma asks NAMs not to be ashamed of displaying their number plates

By Tabora Bojang

Banjul South Member Fatoumatta Njai (Touma) has said some National Assembly Members are covering the number plates of their new cars when they drive in town out of fear or shame from the public, many of whom have criticised the purchasing of the ‘luxurious’ fleet at the expense of the poor Gambian.

Her comments in the National Assembly yesterday came after it emerged that several NAMs are resorting to covering their number plates so they may not easily be recognised in the public.

Addressing the matter yesterday, Touma said: “I have seen some NAMs driving their car with number plates covered which is against the laws of this country. We, the NAMs, should lead by example so when we drive, we should not hide. All of us should be proud to say that we have been given a car by the National Assembly and if the public is against it, that is their opinion. We are not hiding other benefits and allowances given to us, so why hide the identity of our cars?” she asked.