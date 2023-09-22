34.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, September 22, 2023
Attack charged with common assault

By Olimatou Coker

Top Gambian rapper Abdoulie Gaye, alias ‘Attack’ has been charged with common assault police sources confirmed to The Standard yesterday.

According to acting police PRO Cadet ASP Modou Musa Sisawo, the famous artist was arrested in connection with an alleged crime that took place at a club in Senegambia.

“The complainant claimed he was attacked by the artist but someone came in between them and luckily he could not hit the complainant so there was no fatal blow but since he is the cause, he has been charged with common assault,” ASP Sisawo said.

