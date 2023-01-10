Alleged visa dealer arraigned for obtaining money by false pretense

By Amadou Jadama

One Alagie Sega Kassama has been arraigned at Brusubi Magistrates’ Court accused of obtaining over D300,000 from two people on the pretext of securing them a travelling visa to France.

The case is before Magistrate Penda Sowe and the charge sheet indicated that the accused obtained D180,000 from one Omar Darboe, and D139,000 from one Fatou Ceesay with the pretext of securing them a travelling visa to France which representation he knew was false.

He denied any wrongdoing. However, police prosecutor Inspector Bojang applied for an adjournment to enable him to call his witnesses, but he did not oppose granting bail to the accused person, leaving that to the discretion of the court.

The presiding magistrate Sowe granted Kassama bail in the sum of D350,000 with two Gambian sureties in like sum who shall deposit their ID cards to the registrar of the court and swore to an affidavit of means.

The case resume on 13 February.