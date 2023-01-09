Hawks takes Super Cup as season kicks off

Defending Champions Hawks FC have claimed the GFF Super Cup 2023 title at a well-attended final at the Banjul Mini Stadium on Saturday.

The Reds made a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Wallidan to herald the start of the new domestic season 2023.

The league champions scored two clinical goals in each half to seal their day with wing backs Sainey Sanyang and Baboucarr Saho accounting for the goals.

The prestigious final was attended by GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo and Executive Committee Members of the football Federation, invited dignitaries and members of the football family.

The game also featured a send-off ceremony for referees Maudo Jallow and Yaya Fanneh, who both retired following decades of service in refereeing

As winners, Hawks were decorated with a giant trophy, gold medals and a cheque amounting to D100,000:00 (One hundred thousand dalasis) while Wallidan went home with a consolation of D50,000:00 (fifty thousand dalasis) and silver medals.

Both Referee Maudo Jallow and Assistant Referee Yaya Fanneh were each presented with a certificate, match ball and Gambia national team replica jersey to honor their long-standing services in refereeing. This year’s league is sponsored by Baluwo, which put up a glamorous event at which the GFF paid each club D50,000 as support.