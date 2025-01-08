Ambassador OBA updates media on Türkiye-Gambia relations

- Advertisement -

Ambassdor Turker OBA of Turkiye yesterday hosted a media breakfast at his residence in Brufut to share updates on Turkiye-Gambia relations and the tangible achievements recorded in various sectors through the bilateral relations between the two countries.

These include numerous Turkish-government’s direct technical, material and capacity building interventions in The Gambia’s security, education, health, media and other fields.

On the private sector, Ambassador OBA cited huge investments in the Gambia by Turkish companies in the energy and maritime sector notably the Karpowership and the Albayrak ports projects. He disclosed the imminent starting of a Turkish cultural center in The Gambia next month that will open another front in relations between the two countries.

The ambassador noted with satisfaction the increment of trade between the two countries which he hoped would grow as the countries forged more bilateral relations.

He said The Gambia and Türkiye also shared common stands in the international scene on issues like the Israeli- Palestinian conflict, the Rohingya issue among others.

Flanked by his staff and other Turkish technical experts, Ambassador OBA assured the media of his office’s open-door policy to share information on Türkiye-Gambia relations at all times. Lamin Cham, editor of The Standard commended the ambassador for an insightful presentation of his country’s work and interventions in The Gambia which he said provided a better understanding of the Gambia-Türkiye relations.