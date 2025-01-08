GPA intensifies stakeholder meetings over port expansion project

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) and the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), yesterday convened a meeting to discuss the port expansion project with stakeholders, addressing concerns and other technicalities surrounding the contract.

Having won a bid last year against major companies from Saudi Arabia, France, and Morocco, Albayrak Group of Turkey, a significant player in port operations, officially signed an agreement with the Gambian government last year to manage the country’s most critical port.

The government went into the concession agreement following criticisms of GPA’s lack of adequate capacity to handle vessels, resulting in cargo bound for Banjul being diverted through Dakar.

The Turkish company is expected to invest €20.5 million to upgrade the Banjul Port, Gambia’s sole commercial port, ensuring it remains operational while the new $1 billion Sanyang Port is under construction. The goal is to complete the new port within six years, with a 30-year operation plan in place. The strategic objective is to attract ships that had previously diverted to other ports due to Gambia’s outdated facilities.

The meeting, attended by government officials, dock workers, clearing agents, Gambia Transport Union, and business leaders, emphasised collaboration to enhance service delivery and operational efficiency at the port.

Stakeholders welcomed the initiative, urging for effective implementation of discussed solutions to improve port operations and support economic growth in The Gambia.

GPA Managing Director, Ousman Jobarteh, assured participants and the business community of the government’s commitment to resolving challenges and fostering a conducive business environment.

Jobarteh said businesses operating around the port will not be affected by the expansion.

He said the agreement between the government and Albayrak Group includes comprehensive financing, rehabilitation, maintenance, and operation of the port of Banjul, along with the Basse and Kaur inland ports.

“A key aspect of this initiative is the construction of a new deep seaport at Sanyang, aimed at bolstering trade opportunities for The Gambia,” Jobarteh said.

He said the meeting was necessitated to update and sensitise key stakeholders on the progress of the project and the technicalities surrounding the contract.

“The concession agreement is necessary because the GPA doesn’t have the required infrastructure and resources to compete with other ports,” he said.

Jobarteh said all ports in the subregion that remained relevant have entered such concession agreements.

He said the GPA will continue to organise outreach programs to enlighten communities and stakeholders affected by the expansion.

GRA Commissioner of Customs, Alhagie Mbye, said the concession agreement came as a result of growing concerns about the port’s inefficiency to handle vessels berthing in Banjul.

Commissioner Mbye also gave a detailed rundown on how GRA has managed to be a gamechanger in the country’s digitalisation drive.