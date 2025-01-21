Amir Sillah preaches peace and unity ahead of Thanksgiving event

- Advertisement -

Amir Yahya Sillah, founder of Al Karaama Society, a body promoting reading and indigenous book publishing, has urged Gambians to unite and promote peace and national cohesion. Sillah, a muslim scholar and author, was speaking to The Standard ahead of today’s Thanksgiving event the society is organising at his Kotu residence. He made a special appeal to imams and community leaders to preach unity and peace, emphasising these are essential to maintaining national stability in The Gambia.

Amir Sillah said the Al Karaama Society has now made it a norm to organise a Thanksgiving event to remember and return praises to God.

“This year’s event marked the third edition hosted in The Gambia. While others are celebrating birthdays, wedding anniversaries, and personal achievements, our society chooses to celebrate what God has done for us over the past twelve months,” Amir Sillah said.

He said people, irrespective of their religious beliefs, should always find time to remember what God has done for them.

“If people spend 54 weeks chasing their livelihood, it should not be hard to dedicate just one single day to God. We dedicate the day to thank God for giving us good health, emotional well-being, a caring family and supportive friends, an abundance of food and material wealth, social harmony, and inner peace,” he said.

The Al Karaama Society Thanksgiving event (Eid Shukr) will be commemorated today, Tuesday, 21st January, at Amir Sillah’s residence.

Amir Sillah will deliver the keynote speech on the importance of the Thanksgiving event.