GDC chieftain Kebba Baldeh joins NPP

The governing National People’s Party NPP is celebrating what its officials called another big catch.

Party sources claimed that a prominent member of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress in the Upper River Region, Kebba J Baldeh, has joined them.

A resignation letter from the GDC confirmed to be from Mr Baldeh, was shared with The Standard. In it, he announced his decision to leave GDC with immediate effect and thanked members of the party for a ‘cordial working relations’.

Though Mr Baldeh did not indicate in the letter any intention to join NPP, the ruling party have shared a picture showing the former GDC man visiting President Barrow in the company of senior members of the NPP.

Mr Baldeh unsuccessfully contested in the last National Assembly elections under GDC ticket in Basse.