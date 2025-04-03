Amb Jahumpa-Ceesay urges Int’l business forum to explore opportunities in Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The Gambia’s ambassador to Southern Africa bloc SADDC, Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay has urged participants at the 2025 North-West International Forum held at Cape town, South Africa to invest and do business with The Gambia which has a lot of potentials in many fields.

FJC was delivering a keynote address during the Red Carpet networking of the forum which also discussed global dynamics. The North-West International Market Access forum is a gateway to global opportunities by building bridges between local and international markets.



The ambassador informed the forum that through the passionate initiative of President Barrow, The Gambia has a robust trade policy that promotes collaboration in the production and exportation of essential goods like rice, cement, vegetables, fruits and many others waiting to be tapped into by foreign investors.

“Through the Gambia Investment Promotion Agency GIEPA, the Gambia government has opened the country to investors by guaranteeing efficient and rapid registration and establishment of businesses. “We are also a country that is very much experienced in re- export trade, so trading in The Gambia can open up markets in the sub region in countries like the two Guineas, Mali, Senegal, Mauritania and beyond”, she told forum. Amb, Jahumpa expressed the hope that The Gambia will take part in the next edition of this important forum.

FJC expressed admiration and inspiration over a local initiative in South Africa, called Bojanala Rural Development Finance, a body created by traditional leaders to manage development and investment in their area.