Serekunda NAM responds to Lands minister

Musa Cham, the National Assembly Member for Serekunda, has responded to Lands Minister Hamat Bah’s comments regarding uncontrolled car parks and garages, asserting that the government should be held accountable for that.

Addressing Muslim elders on Sunday during their traditional Eid-ul-Fitr courtesy visit to State House, Minister Bah criticised local councils for their failure to manage the rising number of car parks and garages.

In response, Hon Cham stated: “Thank you, Minister Hamat Bah, for addressing my parliamentary question on an inappropriate platform. However, we are still waiting for your government to effectively conduct the operations needed to clear the roads. While it may take longer than anticipated, you have aptly highlighted key issues that are concerning.”

“It has become common for authorities to collect fees for revenue generation at the expense of the general public. Every corner of our community has turned into a garage or car park, while the streets are flooded with street vendors who pay daily fees to local councils. At the same time, the central government collects parking fees and road taxes but fails to reinvest these funds, rendering this practice illegal and resulting in a disorganised and unsafe society.”

He continued: “Recently, I woke up to the news of a fire outbreak at Sandika, near the Serekunda Health Center. This area has always been a concern in my discussions at the National Assembly, highlighting the urgent need for a comprehensive reorganisation of our community as it evolves into the commercial capital of The Gambia. However, without proper infrastructure to support trade, investment, and employment, this growth will be stunted.”