BARROW FLEXES FINGER AT CIVIL SERVANTS ‘UNDERMINING’ GOV’T

By Omar Bah

President Adama Barrow has issued a stern warning to civil servants he said are undermining his government’s efforts, stressing the importance of professionalism in advancing the country’s development agenda.

During a meeting with Muslim elders at State House on the occasion of the eid-ul-fitr, President Barrow accused certain civil servants of secretly supporting opposition parties while claiming political neutrality.

He stated: “If you are working in an office and someone needs a document that should take a day or two, but you deliberately delay it for one or four months to frustrate that individual against the government, you are undermining our efforts. Additionally, if you go to the police and they keep dragging your case, causing you to become frustrated and blame the government, this is the kind of sabotage we are facing.”

He added: “Some of them have even declared that they will not work for me. I want to remind them that they are not working for me but for the country. If they neglect their responsibilities, they will eventually face consequences. This is why you see some individuals leaving top government positions only to find themselves begging for help after one or two years,” he explained.

Media criticism

The president renewed his criticism of sections of the Gambian media, accusing them of inciting violence and exhibiting bias.

“We have journalists in this country who only write negative stories about the government. Some media houses seem to wish for chaos to unfold in our nation,” he added.

While contending that there can only be one president in the country at a time, he postulated: “My presidency will inevitably come to an end, but I hope that the positive work accomplished by my government will endure,” he stated.

He urged Gambians to embrace unity and foster a spirit of togetherness to maintain peace and stability in the country.

“Where there is peace, progress can occur. All developed nations have peace; without it, there can be no development.”

Critique of religious leaders

President Barrow also criticised some imams whom he said used their pulpits to unfairly chastise his government. “We have imams whose sermons could incite violence, and some discuss government policies they do not understand,” he said.

He invited religious leaders to engage with the government to discuss issues during their sermons and urged them to verify facts before addressing them.

Domestic revenue mobilisation

The president commended the country’s efforts in revenue mobilisation. He noted that the government is now focusing more on domestic resource mobilisation, especially as international donors have become increasingly reluctant to provide funding.