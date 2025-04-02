U-17 AFCON: GAMBIA HUMBLED BY CHAMPIONS SENEGAL

- Advertisement -

Reigning U-17 African Cup of Nations champions Senegal kicked off their title defense at the 2025 edition with a decisive 1-0 win over Gambia on Tuesday in El Jadida, Morocco. The Lion Cubs of Teranga were the better side for most of the encounter.

Senegal took an early lead through a beautifully taken free kick by team captain Ibrahima Sory Sow. The holders then opted to take much of the possession during the half as Gambia threatened with fast breaks.

Gambia could have equalized before half time but Senegal keeper Vincent Gomis rushed to get out of the box to deny Bubacarr Susso. Senegal could have doubled the lead at the stroke of half time when Sow rattled the bar with another superb free kick.



The second half saw an evenly matched affair and few scoring chances. Bisenty Mendy could have leveled matters after the hour mark for Gambia but Gomis pulled off a great save in a one-on-one situation.

Senegal held on to register their first victory of the 2025 U-17 Afcon. Gambia’s return to the tournament after a decade-long absence started with a defeat in Group C.