APP leader Gumbo Touray speaks

By Mafugi Ceesay

Gumbo Ali Touray, the interim leader of All People’s Party has said that his party rejects all religious distinctions and recognises all existing faiths, particularly those in the minority.

Mr. Touray made this statement at Election House Friday when his party was accorded registration certificate.

He further stated that his party upholds religious harmony, freedom of worship and inter-faith coexistence as an integral part of its cardinal policy.

He said the APP does not believe in social segregation but a society where all can actualise their potentials.

Touray said his party’s political philosophy is people centred, people owned and dedicated to the people of the Gambia as a nation. “That is why it is only at a national congress will the permanent leadership of the APP be decided and a flagbearer elected by the people,” Touray said.

“We wish to build a great party on to which all will belong or can be part of. We hereby call on all the citizenry to please come forward and be part of us. We want a Gambian who wants to stand for the truth and believe in social and legal justice, respect for human rights, hard working and ready to pave a new path to national development and progress,” he said.

“Our aim is to revamp the national economy with emphasis on the key tenets of development which includes education, health, agriculture, tourism and particularly youth employment. We shall also give national security an important consideration.”