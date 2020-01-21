MRC to host Int’l Planetary Health confab

By Momodou Torp

Medical Research Council Unit The Gambia (MRCG) has announced the hosting of a planetary health conference later this month.

Under the theme ‘Climate Change and Planetary Health in West Africa: reviewing evidence, identifying gaps, finding solutions,’ the summit will bring together researchers from different backgrounds. The conference aims to showcase and stimulate existing and new planetary health research conducted in West Africa with a focus on local and early career researchers.

The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the LSHTM Centre on Climate Change and Planetary Health, in collaboration with the Government of The Gambia and the University of the Gambia are hosting the event on 22 – 24th January 2020 at the Jaama Hall.

“Key topics include food security, infectious diseases, sustainable cities, direct heat impacts, and air pollution,” said Martin Antonio, professor of molecular microbiology and global health at MRCG.

Alan Dangour, professor of food and nutrition for global health, said the conference will review current researches on planetary health in West Africa and the Sahel, and enable networking and communication amongst researchers and key stakeholders.

“It will also define research themes of relevance for the sub-region and facilitate mentorship and training of young scientists on planetary health in West Africa,” he added.

Other speakers were Professor Sidat Yaffa of the University of the Gambia, and Mr Dembo Kanteh, coordinator West Africa programme, MRCG.