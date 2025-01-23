ARMED ROBBERS STRIKE ACCESS BANK

- Advertisement -

Three armed men entered Access Bank Brusubi branch yesterday, from behind, and within three minutes, they accessed the banking hall and went away with an undisclosed amount of money from a teller, police learned from eyewitnesses and CCTV footage.

According to the police, quoting eye witnesses, the incident occurred between 1:33 and 1:35 PM while CCTV footage showed all three men carrying pistols.”One of the men pulled out a short gun, prompting the bank’s security officers to flee and hide. No shots were fired,” a police statement said

It said robbers were seen collecting an unidentified amount of money from the teller’s counter before exiting through the same route they entered the bank.

Police said one eyewitness reported that the robbers fled in a Benz V-Boot vehicle without a number plate.

Kunkujang

Meanwhile in a separate incident, police said a violent robbery was reported at Kunkujang Badjie Estate, at a Western Union bureau.’ ”Here too according to the complainant, three unknown men, one armed with a pistol, entered the bureau and tied up an employee, Yankuba Darboe, before forcefully taking cash totaling D77,275 from him and fleeing the scene. The police are currently verifying the details of both incidents and actively working to apprehend the suspects and recover the stolen funds,” the police statement concluded.