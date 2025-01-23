Police rescind withdrawal of magistrates’ orderlies

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Police have rescinded the decision to recall police officers attached to magistrates.

The orderlies were withdrawn last week without explanation sparking anger by the magistrates who raised concern about their safety.

- Advertisement -

Concerned with these developments, the office of the Chief Justice convened a meeting with the Inspector General of Police and officials of the Ministry of Justice to dialogue on the issue which had paralysed court proceedings with magistrates staging a sit-down strike.

Yesterday, the Gambia Bar Association president Neneh Cham told The Standard that following the meeting at the CJ’s office, the police have agreed to restore the orderlies to their respective postings and to provide other magistrates with orderlies. “We welcomed the decision to get the orderlies back. And we thank the police and the office of the Chief Justice. This is what is supposed to happen,” Ms Cham added.