Assembly passes motion creating 4 new chieftaincy districts

By Omar Bah

The National Assembly has passed a motion to create four new chieftaincy districts. The request came from the ministry of local government and lands which sought the Assembly’s approval for Old Yundum, Busumbala, Brikama North and South constituencies to become chieftaincy districts.

The ministry gave the following justifications in communication sent to the Assembly seen by The Standard: “The demarcation of the Kombo Central and Kombo North constituencies by the Independent Electoral Commission in 2015 and the recognition of Old Yundum, Busumbala, Brikama North and Brikama South as constituencies, qualifies them as stand-alone districts which should be headed by Seyfolu in accordance with section 132 of the Local Government Act 2002”.

According to section 58 (2) of the constitution and section 133 (2) of the Local Government Act 2002, the minister responsible for local government in consultation with regional governors, may present recommendations to the National Assembly for the establishment of new chieftaincy districts.

“Once it is gazetted, consultations with indigenous communities will begin such that appointments are done taking into account traditional values,” a source familiar with the process told The Standard.